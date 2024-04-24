Uttar Pradesh, India’s most electorally crucial state, accounts for 80 of the 543 seats—the highest for any state—in the Lok Sabha. It will see voting across all seven phases of the 2024 election. In 2019, the BJP alone won 62 of the 80 seats, despite battling an opposition alliance of the SP, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal. However, after sweeping the assembly elections in the state in 2022 following its massive mandate in 2017, the ruling party will be looking to retain, if not improve upon, its 2019 tally. Given its war cry of crossing the 400 mark, the party will have to outdo its performance. And to do that, it is banking on its governance record, not just the Ram temple.