Workers’ changing attitudes tighten labor market5 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2022, 01:50 AM IST
Pandemic has altered what job conditions, hours, and pay workers are willing to accept
Pandemic has altered what job conditions, hours, and pay workers are willing to accept
The phrase “labor market" doesn’t do justice to the complex relationship between workers and their jobs. Unlike ordinary goods and services, such as slabs of steel or cups of coffee, workers care about how they’re treated, and have other things to do with their time.