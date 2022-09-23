Workers’ changing attitudes tighten labor market
Pandemic has altered what job conditions, hours, and pay workers are willing to accept
The phrase “labor market" doesn’t do justice to the complex relationship between workers and their jobs. Unlike ordinary goods and services, such as slabs of steel or cups of coffee, workers care about how they’re treated, and have other things to do with their time.
This has become glaringly apparent from recent events. Last week, railroad workers nearly went on strike over working conditions, such as how much time they could take off for medical needs without penalty. In Minnesota, nurses walked off the job for more pay and the right to refuse what they consider unsafe situations. In Pennsylvania, striking nursing-home workers just got a pay raise, and limits on how many residents a staffer must care for.
All this suggests workers’ attitudes, and leverage, have shifted in important ways in recent years. The effect is to make labor scarcer and more expensive than ordinary economic indicators show.
Of course, attitudes toward work have steadily evolved over the past century, reflecting changing social attitudes, such as toward child labor, whether mothers should stay home, and whether employers should offer overtime pay, healthcare or other benefits.
Sometimes, though, a single event catalyzes change. World War II spurred a big boost to women’s labor-force participation. President Ronald Reagan’s firing of striking air-traffic controllers in 1981 dealt a lasting blow to unions’ bargaining power.
The Covid-19 pandemic might, similarly, have catalyzed a reappraisal of what workers are willing to do, for how many hours, and at what wage. While this mostly consists of anecdotal evidence of a “great resignation" or “quiet quitting," some empirical evidence points in the same direction.
The unemployment rate, at 3.7%, is similar to levels of 2019, but far more jobs are vacant. The share of the working-age population either working or looking for work—the “participation rate"—dropped sharply with the pandemic and hasn’t fully recovered, especially for those over age 54. And that may understate the decline in the supply of labor. Since 2013, surveys by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York have asked how many hours respondents preferred to work.
In the wake of the pandemic, the number plunged—for men, women, the old, the young, the middle-aged, full-time workers, part-time workers and people out of the labor force—according to a study by Ayşegül Şahin of the University of Texas at Austin and two co-authors. They reckon that by the end of 2021, based not just on how many people were available but how many hours they preferred to work, there were far fewer potential hours available to employers than before the pandemic.
Several things can erode willingness to work. First, the alternatives can become more appealing, such as time with family or leisure activities. Working from home may have proved so pleasant that some workers would sooner quit than return to the office. Fattened stock portfolios and government payments may have eased this decision for some; others may simply value money less.
Second, work itself may have become more unpleasant. Covid-19 has made in-person work riskier while vacancies and absenteeism have raised the burden on those who show up. This was a central issue for railroad workers, who are increasingly called in to cover for colleagues who are sick or just don’t show up, eating into leisure or family time, then still have to work their regular shift or suffer a penalty. They didn’t resolve this complaint in their latest contract but did win paid time off for medical care.
Sometimes, the effect of working conditions on the labor market is obvious. Long before Covid, workers at nursing homes felt overworked and underpaid, said Matthew Yarnell, president of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania, which negotiated the recent contract with several nursing-home operators. In a 7.5-hour day shift, a certified nursing assistant, or CNA, could expect to serve 20—and perhaps as many as 50—residents “who all are largely totally dependent on you….People cannot take care of 20 individuals on a day shift and feel good about their work."
The pandemic, with the heightened demands and health risks, exacerbated the staffing crisis, said Mr. Yarnell. For instance, 30% of the industry’s workforce nationwide exited during the Covid pandemic, he said. In 2019 in Pennsylvania, 7,000 people applied for CNA certification. That dropped to 2,000 a year in 2020 and 2021, Mr. Yarnell said.
That collapse in the supply of qualified workers effectively signaled that people were no longer willing to tolerate the same conditions for the same pay. The new contract raises hourly pay an average of 20% to 25% and incorporates new state rules limiting a CNA to just 12 residents a day shift, later dropping to 10.
Zach Shamberg, head of the Pennsylvania Health Care Association, which represents nursing-home operators, said that Medicaid reimbursement rates had prevented operators from investing in their workforce and operations. He said the association joined with the union and state to negotiate higher reimbursement rates and, as part of that, agreed to implement new staffing ratios.
How long will workers’ new attitude toward work, and the bargaining power it brings, last? It might already be changing: Surveys tracked by Ms. Şahin and her colleagues show workers’ desired hours have recovered this year. In August, labor-force participation also ticked higher, and in early September the share of workers in the office climbed to a recent high of 47.5% of prepandemic levels, according to Kastle Systems.
And that’s before the Federal Reserve’s campaign to cool the economy with higher interest rates has raised unemployment. Much of the change in willingness to work “is driven by historically high worker bargaining power driven by high demand, a global pandemic and huge labor shortages," Ms. Şahin said in an email. “An unemployment rate of higher than 6% could reverse these views on work pretty quickly."