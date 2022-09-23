Workers’ changing attitudes tighten labor market

In the wake of the pandemic, the number plunged—for men, women, the old, the young, the middle-aged, full-time workers, part-time workers and people out of the labor force—according to a study by Ayşegül Şahin of the University of Texas at Austin and two co-authors. They reckon that by the end of 2021, based not just on how many people were available but how many hours they preferred to work, there were far fewer potential hours available to employers than before the pandemic.