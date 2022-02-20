BY JESSICA DONATI | UPDATED 2月 19, 2022 07:00 午前 EST

Pentagon intelligence officers allege they struggle with toxic bosses, say some colleagues spy on each other

Military diplomats operating in Europe are subject to what they describe as toxic workplace conditions that include colleagues spying on each other, undermining one another by exposing potentially derogatory information, and harassment of female colleagues.

The allegations about life inside an arm of the Defense Intelligence Agency are detailed in some 30 witness statements and complaints to the inspector general provided to lawmakers. These allegations, which were shared with the House and Senate intelligence committees, and a workplace climate survey that described widespread problems inside the service, were reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

The statements were collected by a recently retired decorated pilot and combat veteran who describes himself as a whistleblower in the DIA’s defense attaché system, which liaises with foreign militaries overseas. A whistleblower inside the intelligence community is someone who reports what they believe to be wrongdoing to an authorized recipient, such as Congress or the inspector general, and is supposed to be protected from retaliation for coming forward with such complaints.

“The toxic culture within DIA is a threat to national security," Ryan Sweazey, who retired as an Air Force lieutenant colonel earlier this month, said. Lt. Col. Sweazey said the agency’s actions are “alienating and disenfranchising our intelligence personnel while disrupting and degrading operations."

Lt. Col. Sweazey said he became a target for reprisals after raising concerns about the workplace through the chain of command. He filed complaints with the DIA inspector general and after those investigations appeared to stall, gathered witness statements himself and submitted them to lawmakers last summer.

The DIA inspector general has been the target of previous allegations by employees who said the office’s leadership was watering down reports about problems inside the agency and impeding investigations into complaints. A council of inspectors general reviewed those complaints and closed the case without citing issues with the DIA inspector general’s role or performance, a defense official said.

The DIA said in a statement that it has “zero tolerance" for violations of professional standards. It didn’t respond to detailed questions about the allegations made by Lt. Col. Sweazey and others.

“The DIA Inspector General Office maintains a long-established record of providing independent and effective oversight and exercising rigorous investigative practices over Federal Government programs and operations in support of the Defense Intelligence Agency," the agency said.

The statements Lt. Col. Sweazey provided to Congress include allegations that a colleague at the Defense Attaché Office in Rome was secretly reporting negative information about the performance of co-workers to superiors. The practice turned managers in Western Europe against their subordinates, creating a hostile atmosphere in the office and disrupting their efforts to gather intelligence, according to Lt. Col. Sweazey and others whose statements were submitted to Congress.

The Defense Attaché Service has a presence in some 140 countries and falls under the leadership of the DIA, the Pentagon’s intelligence arm. Its personnel are known as overt intelligence collectors, meaning they operate in the open rather than under cover. They observe military exercises and track arms sales as well as military facilities. Defense attaché positions have traditionally been seen as prestigious assignments representing the Pentagon overseas.

In their statements, the witnesses said toxic workplace conditions impeded their efforts to carry out their duties.

“As a defense attaché at a U.S. Embassy in a foreign country, I should not have to spend a large portion of my time looking over my shoulder for someone nefarious from DIA," a Navy officer wrote in one of the witness statements submitted to Congress. “There are plenty of other foreign threats for me to worry about."

He also wrote that a manager urged him to stay away from colleagues who were perceived to be troublemakers and if needed, report back to her.

In another witness statement, a different Navy officer said that a private medical condition was exposed and used against him.

“There is little doubt as to the impact on national security," the officer wrote to Congress last June. “Members of the attaché service cannot perform their duties for fear of being arbitrarily recalled, ridiculed for effort or threatened with poor performance evaluations."

That officer said in an interview that he was pulled from his European attaché assignment early and experienced retaliation for bucking a culture that inhibits taking initiative. He was discouraged, for example, from writing too many intelligence reports.

“There was friction between my enthusiasm and some other people’s understanding of their roles and responsibilities," the former officer said.

He said he filed an inspector general complaint two years ago. This month, the DIA Inspector General informed him that it had concluded there was insufficient evidence that he was a victim of reprisal, according to a copy of the letter reviewed by the Journal.

A Defense Attaché Service workforce survey dated September 2020 and reviewed by the Journal, found that almost half of 79 respondents said they had witnessed hostile behavior in the workplace, including intimidation, harassment and bullying. Some 30% of respondents said they had directly experienced racial, gender or other forms of discrimination.

The DIA didn’t respond to questions about the survey.

“The Defense Intelligence Agency is a professional foreign-intelligence organization with a highly trained workforce, including dedicated men and women of the armed forces. The agency has zero tolerance for willful violations of professional standards," the agency said in a statement. “We would respond as appropriate to any credible allegations of misconduct, abuse, or activities that conflict with our core values."

Defense Attaché Service Director Michael Bochna emailed his staff in November 2020 after the survey was completed, promising to address the concerns, according to a copy of the email shared with lawmakers.

“One of the big messages that came from the survey and that we have seen manifesting itself: employees feel worn out, overworked and underappreciated," he wrote, promising that leadership was taking notice. He also said the results offer “an opportunity to inform leadership on a number of ways we can involve, improve and restore the workforce going forward."

Mr. Bochna declined to comment.

Both the House and Senate intelligence committees are aware of concerns about working conditions in the attaché service and are examining them, committee officials said. In its version of the annual intelligence authorization bill, the House committee directed DIA to provide it with summaries of future workforce climate surveys, as well as data about the number of employees seeking help with a perceived hostile work environment.

The allegations outlined in witness statements to Congress ranged from retaliation to sexual harassment.

A U.S. Army lieutenant colonel wrote in a witness statement provided to lawmakers about his experience at the Joint Military Attaché School, which trains attachés, in 2016. After he criticized certain aspects of the course, faculty members falsely accused his wife of operating a political blog, he said, in a bid to render him ineligible for service overseas.

“I was targeted for comments made in a supposedly anonymous survey," he wrote in the statement. “These allegations were patently false (my wife ran a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization chartered to help vulnerable women)."

Among the witness statements was one provided anonymously to lawmakers through Lt. Col. Sweazey alleging that faculty at the school turned a blind eye to harassment, including an instructor who poked a female U.S. Air Force pilot in the chest. Lt. Col. Sweazey also described an end-of-course video that included a photo montage of pictures taken surreptitiously of the students during training showing them in various stages of undress and set to the 1991 dance hit “I’m Too Sexy."

Lt Col. Sweazey said he became the victim of two reprisals while serving as an assistant defense attaché at the U.S. Embassy in Rome after raising concerns about the workplace. These included receiving a poor performance review and being removed from consideration for an assignment in Germany.

He filed a complaint with the DIA inspector detailing eight instances of waste, reprisals and other abuses of authority in August 2020. After hearing nothing for a year, he approached the DIA director and lawmakers on the House and Senate intelligence committees.

Toxicity in the workplace is “a cancer that directly threatens the mission and national security," he wrote in a July 2021 email to Army Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency.

Gen. Berrier didn’t respond to the email or to a Journal request for comment.

The inspector general closed the investigation into Lt. Col. Sweazey’s complaints in November 2021 after 444 days, concluding that his allegations were unsubstantiated. In its response, the inspector general said that negative performance reviews or canceled assignments didn’t constitute clear evidence of a reprisal.

