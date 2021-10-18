World Bank mishandled sexual-harassment claims, internal tribunal says

Disappointed with the outcome of the 2017-2019 investigation, the two employees who made the original complaint filed an appeal to the bank’s internal labor tribunal. They asked not for monetary compensation but for an explicit recognition that Mr. Chaves engaged in sexual harassment and that he receive a more severe sanction, according to the tribunal’s document. They asked that the employees themselves should receive some protection. As Costa Rica’s finance minister, he continued to have professional ties to both the World Bank and IMF.