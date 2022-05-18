This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
World Bank to offer $30 bn over 15 months to ease looming food crisis: Treasury report
1 min read.06:21 PM ISTDavid Lawder, Reuters
The total will include $12 billion in new projects and $18 billion funds from existing food and nutrition-related projects that have been approved but have not yet been disbursed, the Treasury report said
BONN :The World Bank will make $30 billion available to help stem a food security crisis threatened by Russia's war in Ukraine, which has cut off most grain exports from the two countries, the US Treasury said in a report on food security plans from international financial institutions on Wednesday.
