World leaders seek to address barriers to food5 min read . Updated: 21 Sep 2022, 05:55 PM IST
On the sidelines of United Nations, Western and African officials blame Russia’s Ukraine War for rising prices
NEW YORK : World leaders called for donating more money to fight hunger and lifting barriers to food and fertilizer trade to address what they fear will be a prolonged period of food insecurity linked to Russia’s war in Ukraine.