World witnessed India's military might in Operation Sindoor: PM Modi ahead of Monsoon Session of Parliament

Monsoon Session of Parliament: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on July 21 that world witnessed India's military might during Operation Sindoor – country's precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) in the aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, on April 22.

“This monsoon session is a celebration of victory. The whole world has seen the strength of India's military power. The target set by the Indian Army in Operation Sindoor was achieved 100 per cent. Under Operation Sindoor, the houses of the masters of terrorists were razed to the ground within 22 minutes,” Modi said in his remarks ahead of Monsoon Session of Parliament on Monday.

PM Modi urged MPs, different parties to send out a message of unity as he spoke of armed forces' valour. He also applauded MPs of multi-party delegation, their parties for visit abroad saying they created a positive atmosphere

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are scheduled to convene at 11 AM today, after a break of over three and a half months for the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

PM Modi also said that Monsoon is a symbol of innovation and new creation. “As per the news received so far, the season is progressing very well in the country. There are reports of beneficial season for agriculture. And rain is very important for the economy of farmers, the country's economy, rural economy and not only this, the economy of every family,” he said.

The session will be held until August 21. This is the first session of Parliament after Operation Sindoor – India's precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

Modi also said that this Monsoon session of Parliament is like a victory celebration. “India's flag being hoisted at the International Space Station is a moment of pride for every Indian. All MPs and the countrymen in one voice will glorify this feat. It will be an inspiration for our future missions,” he said.

The opposition INDIA bloc is expected to corner the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on a host of issues. Opposition parties have insisted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should speak in the Parlaiment on Operation Sindoor and US President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that he brokered peace between India and Pakistan. They have also demanded a discussion on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

