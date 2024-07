Shiv Sena removes Rajesh Shah from the post of deputy leader of the party due to his son's involvement in the Worli hit and run case, following CM Eknath Shinde's order.

He was relieved from the post after the order of CM Eknath Shinde.

(This is a breaking news)

