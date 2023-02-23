'Worse than emergency': Opposition condemns Centre over Pawan Khera's arrest

The Congress-led Opposition parties on Thursday launched a scathing attack against the Union Government after Congress leader Pawan Khera was arrested by Assam Police in connection with his alleged derogatory remarks against PM Modi. He was later released on interim bail after the intervention of the Supreme Court.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the Union Government for its action against Khera and alleged that it is a pattern. "Notice is given to opposition members if they raise issues in Parliament and Enforcement Directorate raids are conducted on our leaders in Chhattisgarh before the plenary session," he said.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh calls to action against Pawan Khera new example of PM Modi's politics of "vendetta, harassment and intimidation".

Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal who was with Khera during the incident said "It is condemnable the way they are doing these things. We are all going to Raipur for the plenary session, Pawan Khera was also traveling with us, suddenly they deplaned Pawan Khera without any valid reason."

"After half an hour, the Delhi Police comes and says they have to hand him (Khera) over to Assam Police. We asked if there is an FIR, arrest warrant or any document, but nothing is there, only oral orders," the Congress' general secretary-in-charge organization said. How can this happen, has India become a "banana republic", he asked.

Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi party President Akhilesh Yadav also condemned the government's action against Khera and said it seems like the "ruling party has no faith in law, constitution and democracy".

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot compared the political situation of the country with the Emergency, "Today the situation in the country is worse than the Emergency. There is an emergency-like situation in the country without declaring it. His arrest has defamed our country all over the world. Nothing can be more unfortunate than this, that is why we say democracy is in danger and the Constitution is being torn to shreds. This pride of theirs will not work, the public will destroy their pride," he said.

Similar comparisons were also drawn by Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey) leader Sanjay Raut, who said “They wanted to make big news, so they arrested Pawan Khera. Also, 24 hours before the Congress session in Chhattisgarh, CM's close aides, and Congress leaders were raided by ED & CBI. They're choking Opposition parties. This is an emergency only."