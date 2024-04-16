'Would have pulled their tongue if…': Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee furious after ‘chor-chor’ shouts at her campaign rally
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee threatened to pull the tongues of people who called her a thief, but refrained due to the ongoing election season.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday that some people recently pointed at her car, calling her a thief, and warned that she would have pulled their tongue if it were not the election season.
