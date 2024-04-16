West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday that some people recently pointed at her car, calling her a thief, and warned that she would have pulled their tongue if it were not the election season.

"Some people were shouting 'chor chor', (pointing towards) my car. I would have pulled out their tongue if elections were not there. However, I didn't say anything because of the elections," Banerjee said while speaking at Lok Sabha election campaign rally.

Addressing her supporters, the West Bengal CM demanded a white paper on the investigations conducted by central teams in the state, adding that PM Narendra Modi, who accuses her TMC of corruption, should look in the mirror first.

"BJP had sent 300 central teams to Bengal to investigate the allegations of corruption but they didn’t find anything. Now, PM Modi needs to answer the people of Bengal, what happened to the MGNREGA funds? Poor people worked under the scheme but were not paid," she said, reiterating her demand for a white paper on the investigations.

"The PM says TMC is a corrupt party. He should look in the mirror first. His party is filled with dacoits," she added.

Raising the issue of demonetization, Banerjee sought to know who benefitted from it. She called the BJP an "anti-Bengali party", and alleged that it was "planning to drive out" tribals, Dalits and OBCs in the "garb of NRC".

"We won't allow NRC in Bengal," she asserted.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

