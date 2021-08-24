An FIR has been registered against Union Minister Narayan Rane in Pune over his remarks about ‘slapping Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’ for what he claimed as the latter’s ignorance of the year of India’s independence . The FIR was registered on Tuesday under sections 153 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code at the Chaturshringi Police Station of Pune city, following a complaint by Yuva Sena, according to news agency ANI.

(File photos)

Narayan Rane has sparked off a row over his remarks about slapping Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. “It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given (him) a tight slap," Rane said during his Jan Ashirwad Yatra in adjoining Raigad district on Monday.

The BJP leader and former Shiv Sena chief minister claimed Thackeray forgot the year of independence during his August 15 address to the people of the state. Thackeray had to check the year of independence with his aides midway during the speech that day, Rane said.

Rane’s remarks drew sharp reactions from Shiv Sena.

