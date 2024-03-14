DMK Minister T. M. Anbarasan was highly criticised by the BJP for threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public gathering. Further, an FIR has also been lodged against him.

To put things into context, Anbarasan while addressing a crowd at an event in Pallavaram, Chennai, on 9 March, said, “As I am a Minister, I am controlling myself, otherwise I would tear you into pieces."

Anbarasan further asserted, “We have seen many Prime Ministers, but none like this ridiculous PM. He says he will finish DMK. Can you?. DMK is not an ordinary party. Many have sacrificed their lives and shed blood for this party. Many have said they would finish DMK but at last they have only vanished. DMK will stand bravely."

BJP condemned the remarks

BJP condemned the remarks by the DMK leader saying ‘the party will soon be vanishing from the political space for their constant rants’

Annamalai, BJP Tamil Nadu unit president K Annamalai, took to X (earlier Twitter), to express, “With frustration creeping up with the rise in Anti-incumbency in TN, DMK Ministers are going to the extent of issuing threats to our Hon PM Thiru @narendramodi avl. DMK will soon be vanishing from the political space for their constant rants such as these, divisive politics, corrupt nature, affiliation with Int’l drug peddlers, goondaism & misgovernance."