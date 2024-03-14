‘Would tear Narendra Modi into pieces if…: ’ FIR lodged against Tamil Nadu minister T. M. Anbarasan for threatening PM
DMK Minister T. M. Anbarasan criticized PM Modi at a public event, leading to an FIR against him. BJP and DMK engaged in a war of words over Anbarasan's remarks.
DMK Minister T. M. Anbarasan was highly criticised by the BJP for threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public gathering. Further, an FIR has also been lodged against him.
Responding to it, Amit Malviya, BJP IT cell head, slammed the INDIA alliance saying, ‘accusing them of aiming to eliminate Sanatan Dharma and those who protect it.’
“After Udhayanidhi Stalin called for annihilation of Sanatan Dharma, DMK Minister TM Anbarasan, Minister for Rural Industries, including Cottage Industries, Small Industries of Tamil Nadu, in a public speech says, if I were not a minister, I will tear you (referring to Prime Minister Modi) into pieces. I.N.D.I Alliance’s agenda can’t be more clear. Eliminate Sanatan Dharma and anyone who is seen protecting it."
