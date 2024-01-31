Hours after Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday claimed the windscreen of Rahul Gandhi's car was smashed near the Bihar-Bengal border in suspected stone pelting, the party clarified that it was 'wrong news'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"A huge crowd had come to meet Rahul ji in Malda, West Bengal. In this crowd, a woman suddenly came in front of Rahul ji's car to meet him, due to which the brakes were suddenly applied. Then the glass of the car broke due to the rope used in the security circle. People's leader Rahul Gandhi is fighting for justice against the injustice being done to the people. The public is with them, the public is keeping them safe," the Congress wrote on its X handle.

Earlier, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed unidentified persons threw stones at Gandhi's car.

“Maybe someone at the back pelted a stone amid the crowd...Police force is overlooking that. A lot can happen due to overlooking. This is a small incident but something could have happened too," he told ANI.

According to details, the attack happened in Malda's Harischandrapur area as the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra re-entered West Bengal from Bihar.

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi's Yatra reached Katihar. He carried out a road show in the Bihar district on Wednesday morning. He later left for West Bengal through Malda.

After reaching a designated halt, Gandhi inspected the damaged car.

Congress-TMC seat sharing: Over seat sharing for the Lok Sabha elections, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee said her party will contest the Lok Sabha elections alone, citing that she had made an offer that the Congress refused.

Senior members of her party accused Chowdhury of being an agent of the BJP and blamed him for Banerjee's decision.

Meanwhile, the Congress and Trinamool are still discussing an agreement.

