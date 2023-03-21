Xi and Putin Rekindle ‘Strategic Bromance’ in Russia
Chinese leader gives apparent re-election endorsement to Russian president
Chinese leader gives apparent re-election endorsement to Russian president
During Xi Jinping’s first visit to Moscow as China’s president in 2013, he presented Vladimir Putin with a traditional embroidered portrait of the Russian leader that Mr. Putin proclaimed to be “so legendary, so beautiful, so amazing."
During Xi Jinping’s first visit to Moscow as China’s president in 2013, he presented Vladimir Putin with a traditional embroidered portrait of the Russian leader that Mr. Putin proclaimed to be “so legendary, so beautiful, so amazing."
A decade later, Mr. Xi returned to the Russian capital with a more substantial gift for Mr. Putin—an expected agreement on economic cooperation worth tens of billions of dollars—that is a testament to the deepening relationship between the two authoritarian leaders.
A decade later, Mr. Xi returned to the Russian capital with a more substantial gift for Mr. Putin—an expected agreement on economic cooperation worth tens of billions of dollars—that is a testament to the deepening relationship between the two authoritarian leaders.
Messrs. Putin and Xi enjoy a personal bond, described by some analysts as a “strategic bromance," that is unusual in the world of global diplomacy. The relationship has been under a spotlight since the start of the Ukraine war—scrutiny that intensified after the International Criminal Court accused Mr. Putin of war crimes on Friday, days before Mr. Xi was scheduled to visit Moscow.
Mr. Xi was undeterred by the court’s allegations that Mr. Putin was complicit in the forced deportation of Ukrainian children from Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine, or that his host now faces the possibility of arrest in any of the court’s 123 member states.
Mr. Xi calls the Russian leader his dear friend, but it is uncertain how that relationship will affect his stated ambition of playing peacemaker in Ukraine. Any genuine peace effort would almost certainly require the Chinese leader to pressure Mr. Putin into painful troop withdrawals and territorial concessions. Some political analysts say China’s statement on Ukraine, outlined in late February, is intended at least in part as a smokescreen to improve the optics of Mr. Xi’s visit to Moscow.
The pair have continued to be effusive in public about their ties. After arriving in the Russian capital, Mr. Xi reminisced with Mr. Putin about visiting Moscow on his first trip abroad after being named Chinese president in 2013.
“You reminded me of that, and to this day these pictures are well preserved in my heart," Mr. Xi told Mr. Putin.
The Russian leader cracked a smile when Mr. Xi brought up Russian presidential elections scheduled for next year, adding he was “confident that the Russian people will continue to give firm support to President Putin." Mr. Putin congratulated the Chinese leader on securing a norm-breaking third-term as president earlier this month, saying “we are even a bit envious" of China’s “colossal leap forward in its development."
Both men see a U.S.-led West as aligned against them, bent on preventing their countries from recovering their rightful places on the world stage. Western outrage at Mr. Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and increasing pressure on Mr. Xi over his ambition to take control of Taiwan, the self-ruled island Beijing claims as a part of China, appear to have only buttressed the ties between them.
Messrs. Xi and Putin were born months apart from each other in socialist states at the height of the Cold War. Both experienced tumultuous childhoods before they began rising in their respective systems. Once at the top, each dismantled checks on his authority and accumulated the sort of personal power unseen in his country for decades.
“They both witnessed the collapse of the Soviet Union, from different perspectives of course, but that was a traumatizing experience," said Alexander Gabuev, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. “They obviously want to make countries great again and share this obsession and anxiety with the U.S.’s promotion of democracy and alleged hegemony."
The two have met 40 times since Mr. Xi became Communist Party leader in 2012, discussing philosophy and history in addition to politics. They like to give each other birthday gifts, such as when Mr. Xi presented a cake to Mr. Putin for his 61st birthday, which they marked with sausages and vodka, during a summit in Bali in 2013.
Mr. Putin returned the favor in 2019, presenting Mr. Xi with a birthday cake that said “good fortune double six" in Chinese to mark his 66th birthday during a summit in Tajikistan.
On the eve of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, weeks before Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, Messrs. Putin and Xi met in the Chinese capital and released a lengthy statement declaring a “no limits" friendship between their countries.
Their trajectories are now very different. Mr. Putin launched a war against his neighbor that has left his military badly bruised and his country’s economy increasingly isolated from the West. Mr. Xi has further consolidated power, and with the end of China’s self-enforced isolation during the Covid pandemic he is traveling the world again as an increasingly potent diplomatic force.
Beijing has pursued a cautious line on Ukraine, not denouncing the invasion or even officially calling the conflict a war. American officials say China has considered providing weapons to Russia, but hasn’t taken such a step. Chinese companies have, however, exported to Russia semiconductors, aircraft parts, navigation equipment and other technology that can have military applications.
Last month China released a position paper on Ukraine, calling for a cease-fire and renewed peace talks. The document, which repeated Mr. Xi’s earlier comments on the conflict, was crafted to not undermine Beijing’s ties with Moscow, advocating their shared positions such as a rejection of unilateral sanctions and military blocs.
The language of a “no limits" partnership, which has become shorthand for China’s support of Russia despite the invasion, didn’t appear in Mr. Xi’s comments before the trip. Yet the two spelled out the closeness of their ties and their criticism of the West in articles published in Russian and Chinese state media on Monday.
Mr. Xi wrote in the Rossiyskaya Gazeta, the Kremlin’s official newspaper, that his trip was “a journey of friendship, cooperation and peace," noting that his previous visits to Russia had given him “great pleasure and satisfaction." Mr. Putin, who wrote a parallel article for the People’s Daily, the mouthpiece of China’s Communist Party, called Mr. Xi an old friend with whom he has a “particularly cordial" relationship.
“The relations between the two countries have become more mature and resilient in their development, constantly renewing new vitality and setting a new model of great power relations," Mr. Xi wrote. While he didn’t mention the U.S., he complained about harmful “hegemonic and bullying practices," a criticism he and Mr. Putin have previously leveled at the West.
Mr. Putin was more blunt. The “crisis in Ukraine," he said, was provoked and fueled by the West, a “manifestation of its desire to retain its international dominance and preserve the unipolar world order."