Xi Jinping is subtler than Vladimir Putin—yet equally disruptive

Last, the West needs to exploit the fact that Mr Xi’s country has a stake in stability. China’s leader is not about to abandon Mr Putin. But unlike his Russian friend, he does not gain from chaos. Mr Blinken has credited China with persuading Russia not to use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine. Nor has China supplied it with lethal weapons. There are, in fact, limits to their relationship, just as there are lines that China seems reluctant to cross in the South China Sea. Naive dreams of changing China lie in the past: its every-country-for-itself worldview is all too clear. But Mr Xi’s calculating approach to the world is an opportunity, too. As China’s economy slows, it has an interest in avoiding a complete break with the West. The best way to temper Mr Xi’s aggression and grey-zone bullying is to show that it comes with costs.