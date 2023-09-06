Xi Jinping’s absence at New Delhi's G20 summit raises questions on Sino-Indian relations2 min read 06 Sep 2023, 07:14 AM IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping opts out of attending G20 summit in New Delhi, sending Premier Li Qiang instead.
In a development that may have far-reaching implications for India-China relations, Chinese President Xi Jinping has opted out of attending the upcoming G20 summit in New Delhi on September 9-10. Instead, Premier Li Qiang will represent China, according to a brief announcement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.