Business News/ Politics / News/  Xi Jinping's absence at New Delhi's G20 summit raises questions on Sino-Indian relations
Xi Jinping’s absence at New Delhi's G20 summit raises questions on Sino-Indian relations

 2 min read 06 Sep 2023, 07:14 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Chinese President Xi Jinping opts out of attending G20 summit in New Delhi, sending Premier Li Qiang instead.

FILE PHOTO: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China's President Xi Jinping attend a BRICS summit meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo (REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo)Premium
In a development that may have far-reaching implications for India-China relations, Chinese President Xi Jinping has opted out of attending the upcoming G20 summit in New Delhi on September 9-10. Instead, Premier Li Qiang will represent China, according to a brief announcement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

While the ministry's spokesperson Mao Ning chose not to elaborate on Xi's absence, he did stress China's commitment to the G20's goals of global economic cooperation. The spokesperson also highlighted China's support for India in hosting this year's summit, despite ongoing bilateral tensions, as per PTI.

China, as per Mao, is ready to work with all parties “to jointly promote the success of the G20" summit and "make positive contributions to promoting the stable recovery of the world economy and promoting sustainable development", Associated Press reported.

This absence comes amid a backdrop of heightened friction between India and China. The dispute over their border in the Ladakh region escalated into a military standoff three years ago, costing the lives of 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers. Since then, both nations have fortified their positions along the Line of Actual Control with heavy military presence, including artillery, tanks, and fighter jets.

India's growing strategic partnership with China's main geopolitical rival, the United States, has not gone unnoticed by Beijing. Both countries have expelled each other's journalists, and trade tensions have increased. India recently surpassed China as the world's most populous nation, making the two Asian giants competitors in technology, space exploration, and global trade.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will also be absent from the G20 summit, although Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov clarified that there was no coordination between Russia and China on this matter, according to TASS.

What Xi Jinping's absence could mean for India

For India, Xi Jinping's absence might be perceived as a diplomatic snub, especially since leaders from other major countries have confirmed their attendance. The G20 Summit is a vital platform for economic cooperation, comprising countries that represent 85% of the global GDP and over 75% of global trade.

Adding to this, China's deepening relations with Pakistan, India's archrival, and its stance on the disputed Kashmir region further complicate the geopolitical landscape.

Xi Jinping's decision to miss the G20 Summit in New Delhi could add another layer of complexity to the already strained relations between India and China. It may also shape how the two countries engage in dialogues and negotiations in the near future, especially concerning border issues and global economic collaborations.

(With agency inputs)

