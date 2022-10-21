Xi Jinping’s endgame: A China prepared for Conflict with the US10 min read . Updated: 21 Oct 2022, 01:20 AM IST
He has unleashed an array of military, economic and political campaigns to brace the country for the possibility of confrontation
He has unleashed an array of military, economic and political campaigns to brace the country for the possibility of confrontation
Since rising to power a decade ago, Xi Jinping has unleashed an array of campaigns to help ensure that China would prevail in, or at least withstand, a confrontation with the West. He has bolstered China’s military, reorganized the economy and remade society around a more ideologically committed Communist Party.