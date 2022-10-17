Xi Jinping’s quest for control over China targets even old friends

Mr. Xi’s tactics echo how Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping undermined even party colleagues who didn’t appear to pose serious threats or have ambitions of challenging the leader, historians say. The campaign has helped Mr. Xi alter the architecture of power in China—and made him seemingly untouchable for now as he looks set to claim a third term as party chief in the coming week, the party insiders say.

