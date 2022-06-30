Xi Jinping visits Hong Kong to mark anniversary, cap crushing of dissent8 min read . Updated: 30 Jun 2022, 05:37 PM IST
Twenty-five years after city’s handover from Britain, Chinese leader’s visit bolsters his bid for a third term
HONG KONG : Chinese leader Xi Jinping traveled to Hong Kong to commemorate 25 years since Britain returned the territory to Beijing, marking a milestone in his pledge to deliver a strong and unified China as he moves to extend his rule.