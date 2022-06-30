Xi Jinping visits Hong Kong to mark anniversary, cap crushing of dissent

Beijing promised the former British colony five decades of self-governance and a path to universal suffrage under Chinese rule, but many of the political freedoms the city enjoyed through that arrangement have been eviscerated, even before Friday’s halfway point to 2047. Instead, Hong Kong is veering toward an authoritarian future as the government has rounded up dozens of opposition politicians and activists, driven some independent news outlets into shutting down, and spurred an exodus of residents seeking new lives abroad.