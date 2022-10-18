Xi’s contradictory vision for China

Rather than endure what Mr. Xi has called a “disorderly expansion of capital" built atop technologies such as advanced semiconductors owned and created by foreigners, the Xi administration would clearly prefer to simply indigenize those technologies—even at the cost of enormous economic dislocation and waste. Mr. Xi’s speech was notable for re-emphasizing the importance of the real economy—meaning manufacturing and bricks-and-mortar services. The digital economy is mentioned mostly as an endnote to the section on industrial modernization, in the context of the need to further integrate it with the real economy and the so-called Internet of Things.

