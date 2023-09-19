comScore
'Yahan jo vyavahaar hoga…': PM Modi warns Opposition over Lok Sabha polls as he welcomes MPs to new Parliament building
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led lawmakers into the new Parliament building in Delhi on Tuesday, calling on them to forget all past bitterness. Lok Sabha proceedings resumed in the newly inaugurated space for the first time following his address. The new building, he opined, reflected the aspirations of 140 crore Indians.

Abhi chunav toh door hai, aur jitna samay hamare paas bacha hai main pakka maanta hoon ki yahan jo vyavahaar hoga yeh nirdharit karega ki kaun yahan baithne ke liye vyavahaar karta hai aur kaun wahan baithne ke liye vyavahaar karta hai..." he told the Lok Sabha.

Lawmakers have convened in Delhi for a special five-day Parliament session on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated: 19 Sep 2023, 02:46 PM IST
