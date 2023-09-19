'Yahan jo vyavahaar hoga…': PM Modi warns Opposition over Lok Sabha polls as he welcomes MPs to new Parliament building1 min read 19 Sep 2023, 02:39 PM IST
PM Modi leads lawmakers into new Parliament building, urges them to forget past bitterness.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led lawmakers into the new Parliament building in Delhi on Tuesday, calling on them to forget all past bitterness. Lok Sabha proceedings resumed in the newly inaugurated space for the first time following his address. The new building, he opined, reflected the aspirations of 140 crore Indians.