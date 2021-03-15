Days after joining the Trinamool Congress, former Union Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha on Monday was appointed as the party's vice president.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran has also been inducted into the national working committee of TMC.

Sinha had joined the TMC on Saturday and stated that he made the move to ensure West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's win in the upcoming polls.

"You must be surprised why at this age when I’d distanced myself from party politics. Why am I joining a party and turning active? I’d like to say the country is going through an extraordinary situation," Sinha had said right after joining the party.

"The strength of democracy lies in the strength of the institutions of democracy. All these institutions including the judiciary have become weak now," he said.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, the former Union minister said that the aim of the ruling party seems to be to win elections somehow.

"BJP during Atal Ji's time believed in consensus but today's government believes in crushing and conquering. Akalis, BJD have left the BJP. Today, who is standing with BJP?" he asked.

The 83-year-old former senior BJP leader had quit BJP back in 2018.

West Bengal will witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

The eight-phased Assembly polls in the state will begin on 27 March. Counting of all votes will be held on 2 May.

The tenure of the 16th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal will end on 30 May this year. A total of 7,34,07,832 voters will choose their representative for the 17th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal.

