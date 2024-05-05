'Ye mohtarma...': Tejashwi Yadav responds to Kangana Ranaut's 'machli' remark

BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut, seemingly launched an attack on opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav, but mis-named him as fellow BJP leader Tejasvi Surya instead. Yadav responded on social media.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has decided to respond with humour to BJP Lok Sabha candidate Kangana Ranaut's gaffe on May 4.

Speaking during an election rally on May 4, Ranaut, who is the BJP candidate from Mandi seat (Himachal Pradesh), seemingly launched an attack on Yadav, but mis-named him as fellow BJP leader Tejasvi Surya instead.

Surya is the BJP LS candidate from Bengaluru South constituency in Karnataka.

Tejashwi Yadav's Response Taking to social media site X (formerly known as Twitter), Yadav quoted an account pointing out Surya's misplaced mention in Ranaut's speech.

“Ye mohtarma kaun hain?" (Who is this lady?), he wrote.

Why The Attack? Attacking a few opposition leaders, Ranaut accused Surya of "hooliganism" and "eating fish". However, it was Yadav who drew criticism for "eating fish on Navrati-eve" after posting a video of his meal post Lok Sabha campaigning on April 9.

“There's a party of spoilt princes… whether it's Rahul Gandhi who wants to grow potatoes on the Moon, or it's Tejasvi Surya who does hooliganism and eats fish...or it's Akhilesh Yadav who does weird talks…" Ranaut had said.

Yadav on Campaign Trail Meanwhile, in an interview with news agency ANI on May 4, Yadav questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's track record on extraditing fugitives.

"So many have fled to foreign countries, has PM Modi brought anyone back? So many Indians who are corrupt, rapists have fled from here and are living lavish lives abroad. Has he (PM Modi) brought anyone back?" Yadav said.

Yadav was referring to former Kingfisher Airlines chief Vijay Mallya, who resides in the United Kingdom, with the government pursuing his extradition; and fugitive diamond trader Nirav Modi, who has been in the UK since 2019, facing extradition proceedings; and Lalit Modi, the founder of the Indian Premier League who has also sought refuge in the UK.

Vijay Mallya fled in 2016 amid legal actions initiated by public sector banks. Nirav Modi was apprehended for his involvement in the Punjab National Bank loan scandal. Lalit Modi was accused of bid-rigging and money laundering,

"This is a very shameful incident. What happened in Manipur was heart-rending. What happened with women wrestlers was heart-rending. This incident, where an NDA MP sexually exploited around 3000 women...His voting was over on May 26 and then he fled abroad! People will teach him a lesson," he added.

(With input from ANI)

