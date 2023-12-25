Year-Ender 2023: Indian democracy marks milestone with new parliament
The Women's Reservation Bill became the first bill introduced and passed in the new Parliament, while other bills and a security breach also took place.
In 2023, while achieving a significant milestone with the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission to the moon, India faced disappointment in the cricket World Cup. A pivotal moment unfolded on May 28 when democracy marked a new chapter with the inauguration of the new Parliament Building.