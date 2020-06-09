Yediyurappa puts up brave front after central BJP undermines his authority in RS

BENGALURU : Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that he was consulted before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership at the centre decided the candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls from the state.

"We had decided some names in the core committee and sent it to the centre but the national president discussed this with me and told me it was decided to extend this chance to ordinary workers," the chief minister said.

The BJP named Ashok Gasti and Eranna Kadadi, two relatively unknown faces in the BJP, as its choice for the upper house from Karnataka, baffled its state leadership.

The sidestepping of the proposal of candidates by the state unit further fuels speculation of the growing strain between Yediyurappa and the central leadership in Delhi.

Yediyurappa aimed to quell simmering dissent emanating from the Jarkiholi's and Katti's--two politically powerful families in Belagavi---that further threatens to trouble his 11-month old government.

The state unit had proposed the names of Prakash Shetty, Prabhakar Kore and Ramesh Katti for the two possible seats it can win the 19 June RS polls for four seats from Karnataka.

The Congress has nominated Mallikarjun Kharge while former Prime Minister H.D.Deve Gowda is the choice of the Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S).

The decision to circumvent the state's proposal also widens the growing rivalry between Yediyurappa and B.L.Santosh, the general secretary (organisation) of the BJP, a battle in which the chief minister has seen his authority being undermined and not for the first time since he took office in July last year.

The two have shared a very tempestuous relationship and many within the party believe that Santosh may have been behind the Rajya Sabha candidates.

Already under mounting pressure due to rise in covid- 19 cases in the state, the political developments have not helped the chief minister. The Congress and JD(S) have mounted sharp attacks on Yediyurappa over its priorities to build statues, not delivering the relief package to those hardest hit due to the lockdown, handling of the migrant movement crisis and his increasing focus to manage expectations between the old guard and the turncoat ministers of his cabinet.

The turncoat ministers have demanded that N.Nagaraju (M.T.B) and A.H. Vishwanth, who lost their respective seats in the December assembly bypolls, be accommodated in the legislative council and then in the state cabinet. Seven seats of the council will head to the polls on 29 June.

