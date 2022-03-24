Yogi Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as UP CM tomorrow1 min read . 06:18 PM IST
- The swearing-in ceremony will be held on Friday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top BJP leaders
Yogi Adityanath was unanimously chosen the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature party in Uttar Pradesh in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday.
Adityanath will now visit the Raj Bhawan to meet Governor Anandiben Patel and stake claim to form the government.
The meeting of the newly elected party MLAs was held at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow.
The swearing-in ceremony will be held on Friday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top BJP leaders.
The BJP top brass gave final touches to the government formation exercise in Uttar Pradesh as the party takes into account a variety of factors, ranging from caste, age, regional balance and education among others, to decide on the members of the new Cabinet.
Outgoing deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma besides Baby Rani Maurya are seen among the top contenders for Adityanath's deputies.
Shah, who is also the party's observer for the legislative party meeting, BJP president JP Nadda and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who was his party's in-charge for the state polls, met on Thursday for deliberations.
While the BJP and its allies have won over two-thirds majority in the 403-member assembly, the ruling party is likely to keep its further political expansion and future challenges in mind during the formation of the new government.
With agency inputs
