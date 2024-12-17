Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is currently in the news for carrying a bag with "Palestine" written on it to Parliament, has faced widespread criticism from many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders. The latest on the list is Yogi Adityanath. The Uttar Pradesh chief minister slammed Priyanka saying that his state was sending youth to Israel for work, while the Congress leader was flaunting a pro-Palestine bag.

"A Congress leader was roaming around in Parliament carrying a bag with Palestine written on it, while we are sending the youth of Uttar Pradesh to Israel. More than 5,600 youth of UP have gone to Israel for construction work so far. Every youth is getting free accommodation and food, a salary of ₹1.5 lakh per month and complete security is also guaranteed," Adityanath said while speaking at the state assembly.

A controversy erupted on Monday when Priyanka was seen carrying a bag with "Palestine" written on it during a Parliament session. The bag featured emblems, including a watermelon, a symbol of Palestinian solidarity. She also dismissed the BJP’s criticism of the bag, calling the remarks “useless things”.

Since October 2023, Israel and Palestinians have been engaged in an ongoing conflict after Hamas attacked Israel and captured its citizens.

According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs, India has strongly condemned the terror attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023, and the loss of civilian lives in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

India's policy towards Palestine has been long-standing and consistent. India has supported a negotiated two-state solution towards the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine within secure and recognised borders, living side by side in peace with Israel, as per the MEA.

Something should be done: Priyanka urges Centre to hold talks with Bangladesh On Monday, Priyanka also urged the Centre to take steps to check the atrocities happening in Bangladesh against Hindus and other minorities.

