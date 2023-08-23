A political row has sparked on social media ever sicne superstar Rajinikanth touched feet of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. While, the Jailer actor has clarified why he touched Adityanath's feet on Tuesday, Congress leader Udita Raj has a different opion on this act. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the Congress leader, debates are happening that CM Adityanath will become the future Prime Minister of India and that's why Rajinikanth touched his feet. He said, the actor saw ‘glimpse of future Prime Minister’ in Adityanath. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Debates are happening on CM Yogi Adityanath being seen as Prime Minister in the future. Otherwise, this courtesy was not shown by actor Rajinikanth for Prime Minister Modi. He is having a glimpse of the future Prime Minister in CM Yogi Adityanath. Such talks are making rounds...," the Congress leader said.

Rajinikanth tells why he touched UP CM Adityanath's feet After facing backlash for touching Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi's feet during his visit to the BJP leader’s residence in Lucknow, the superstar on Tuesday gave clarification in Chennai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rajinikanth said, "It is my habit to touch the feet of Yogis or Sanyasis and take their blessings, even if they are younger than me. I have done that only". Rajinikanth arrived in the city on Friday night for the screening of his film ‘Jailer’, which was attended by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

He also met Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav in the city.

Rajinikanth, who is basking in the success of his latest film "Jailer", said he was happy to reconnect with Yadav, whom he called his friend, after almost a decade. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Nine years ago, I had met Akhilesh at a function in Mumbai. Since then, our friendship has continued, and we talk over the phone. I had come here five years ago for a shooting, (but) Akhilesh was not there, and (I) could not meet him. He is here now and I met him," the 72-year-old actor told media.