Adityanath had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders on Sunday. The meeting lasted for about two and a half hours where he had a long discussion about the next government to be formed in the state
Days after the Bharatiya Janata Party's massive victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the state's Chief Minister-designate Yogi Adityanath is expected to reach Delhi on Wednesday afternoon to meet Union home minister Amit Shah.
Adityanath is likely to discuss the government formation in UP and the upcoming biennial polls for the legislative council with the party leadership.
The CM-designate is expected to land at Hindon airbase at around 2.30 pm and the meeting is scheduled at 4 pm.
While he was slated to reach the national capital on Wednesday morning, news agency ANI reported that he amended the itinerary due to the Union cabinet meeting.
Adityanath had then also met Amit Shah, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda, and discussed the political strategy ahead.
He also called upon defence minister Rajnath Singh.
He met the BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh at the latter's residence and later met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.
Prior to that, he had held a meeting with his ministerial colleagues at the party office in Lucknow.
Adityanath, a monk-turned-politician, won his first-ever Assembly election by a margin of 1,03,390 from Gorakhpur Urban constituency, defeating the Samajwadi Party candidate Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla, who secured 62,109 votes in the recently-concluded UP Assembly elections.
Adityanath will be the first chief minister in the last 37 years to return to power after completing a full term in the state.
