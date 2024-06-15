Yogi Adityanath to meet Mohan Bhagwat today. What it means amid RSS-BJP split rumours
Bhagwat reached Gorakhpur on Wednesday and is likely to stay here for five days. Sources said he is likely to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are set to meet in Gorakhpur, Adityanath's constituency, on Saturday afternoon. The "courtesy meet" coincides with Bhagwat's visit for an RSS event either between 2 and 4 pm or after the latter's visit to the Gorakhnath Temple.