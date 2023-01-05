Yogi meets industry leaders in Mumbai ahead of Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit2 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2023, 08:03 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh is set to organize the investors' summit in Lucknow from February 10 to 12, 2023.
MUMBAI : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called upon several banking and financial sector leaders in Mumbai, and invited them to become partners in the development of his state - which happens to be the country's most populous state.