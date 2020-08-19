Yogi says claims will be collected from anti-CAA rioters for damaging property

Home >Politics >News >UP won't accept anarchy, claims will be collected from anti-CAA rioters for damaging property: Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI)

UP won't accept anarchy, claims will be collected from anti-CAA rioters for damaging property: Adityanath

1 min read . Updated: 19 Aug 2020, 10:12 AM IST ANI

This comes after the Chief Minister approved the constitution of the property damage claims tribunal in Lucknow and Meerut as per the provisions of Uttar Pradesh Public and Private Property Damage Recovery Rules 2020

LUCKNOW : Uttar Pradesh will not accept anarchy, and claims will be collected from rioters and miscreants for damaging public or private property, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday.

This comes after the Chief Minister approved the constitution of the property damage claims tribunal in Lucknow and Meerut as per the provisions of Uttar Pradesh Public and Private Property Damage Recovery Rules 2020.

"Uttar Pradesh does not accept anarchy. Damage claims will be recovered from those rioters, miscreants who damaged public or private property. Alert and Safe Uttar Pradesh," the Chief Minister tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Earlier, according to the Chief Ministers' Office (CMO), UP claim applications from Jhansi, Kanpur, Chitrakoot Dham, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Devi Patan Prayagraj, Azamgarh, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Basti and Vindhyachal Dham divisions will be accepted in the Lucknow tribunal.

Further, the Meerut tribunal will have jurisdiction over Saharanpur, Meerut, Aligarh, Moradabad, Bareilly, and Agra divisions.

After the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests erupted in the state in December last year, Chief Minister Yogi had said that the cost of damages to public properties will be recovered from the protesters.

The state government had promulgated an ordinance for the recovery of damages. It provided for setting up tribunals to settle the claims.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (ANI)

Increase daily Covid-19 testing to 1 lakh: UP CM Yogi Adityanath to officials

1 min read . 25 Jul 2020
A file photo of UP Minister Atul Garg interacts with a plasma donor during the inauguration of the Plasma Bank, in Noida. (Photo: PTI)

Atul Garg, Uttar Pradesh minister, tests positive for covid-19

1 min read . 18 Aug 2020
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI)

Yogi says claims will be collected from anti-CAA rioters for damaging property

1 min read . 10:12 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout