’You have not learned...’: Upset Congress slams PM Modi as Rahul Gandhi seated in back row at during I-Day event

At the 78th Independence Day celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. The seating arrangements, placing Rahul Gandhi in the fifth row, drew criticism from the Congress party.

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 08:02 PM IST
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with the Paris Olympics 2024 medal winning contingent and others during the 78th Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with the Paris Olympics 2024 medal winning contingent and others during the 78th Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024(PTI)

The Congress party on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government for its disregard for democratic traditions for making Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, sit on the fifth row at the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.

Rahul Gandhi was seen sitting behind a few rows of seats, which were occupied by members of the Indian contingent, which took part in the recently-held Olympic Games in Paris, at the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.

The opposition party's criticism followed statements from event organizers, who explained that the seating arrangements adhered to the established "table of precedence." They added that this year, it was decided to honor "Paris Olympics medal winners" as special guests during the Independence Day celebrations.

Slamming the Centre, Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said, "Modi ji, it's about time you wake up to the new reality post-June 4th. The arrogance with which you relegated Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi ji to the last rows during the Independence Day ceremony shows that you have not learned your lesson."

"The defence ministry's feeble explanation that it was out of 'respect for Olympians' doesn't cut much ice. While Olympians deserve every bit of respect, I wonder how Cabinet ministers like Amit Shah or Nirmala Sitharaman ji get front row seats ahead of them," he said.

According to protocol, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) of both Houses must also be seated in the front row but the seats for Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge were in the fifth row, he said.

"This was not only an insult to the post of LoP or Rahul ji; it was an insult to the people of India, whose voice Rahul ji represents in Parliament. It's amazing how uncomfortable the truth can make some people -- so much so that they'd rather rearrange the seating than face it," Venugopal said in a post on X.

 

The vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 was the running theme at the 78th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort here where members of the Indian contingent that took part in the Paris Olympics were among the special guests.

In the 98-minute speech, his longest Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that it is India's golden era and a developed India by 2047 awaits the nation.

The dignitaries, who were seated near the podium on the ramparts of the 17th century fort, included Union ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Mansukh Mandaviya, S Jaishankar, Nirmala Sitharaman, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, G Kishan Reddy, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Shivraj Chouhan, Chirag Paswan, J P Nadda, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Giriraj Singh.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena were also among those present.

 

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 08:02 PM IST
HomePoliticsNews’You have not learned...’: Upset Congress slams PM Modi as Rahul Gandhi seated in back row at during I-Day event

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.20
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-1.81%)

    Tata Power

    405.55
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-0.67%)

    Vedanta

    420.05
    03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-0.63%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    965.65
    03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    70.45 (7.87%)

    One 97 Communications

    539.60
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    33.75 (6.67%)

    PB Fintech

    1,571.00
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    90 (6.08%)

    Uno Minda

    1,098.95
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    51.35 (4.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,209.00145.00
      Chennai
      72,492.0076.00
      Delhi
      72,988.00712.00
      Kolkata
      71,996.00-139.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.33
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue