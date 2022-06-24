You have only so much time. Are you using it right?

The clock has always ticked, of course. But there’s something about this moment. The pandemic has shown us how finite our time is. Meanwhile, many workers, logging on from home or easing into hybrid setups, no longer have their time determined by someone else the way they did when the boss was one cubicle away, five days a week. We’re fumbling toward a new normal, whatever that means, with more autonomy, more flexibility and a perspective shift, too.