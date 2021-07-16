CM Yediyurappa visited the national capital Delhi today and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid speculations about a leadership change in the state.

But when a reporter asked a question related to it, Yediyurappa replied with a smile and said, "I don't know. You have to tell".

Recently, a bunch of disgruntled BJP leaders in Karnataka like Vijayapura City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Tourism Minister C P Yogeshwar, and MLC A H Vishwanath asked for Yediyurappa's resignation. As per media reports, the MLAs were unhappy with Yediurappa's government for mishandling the Covid-19 situation.

Additionally, Yediyurappa on Friday requested PM Modi to facilitate early implementation of some pending state works including the Mekedatu dam project.

Asked if the Mekedatu dam project across the Cauvery river was also discussed, he said "all issues" came up.

The CM said he would share the details of the meeting on Saturday before returning to Bengaluru.

Before meeting the PM, the CM said he would call on some of the Center's key ministers including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh on Saturday.

He also told reporters before the meeting that the state has got every right to implement the Mekedatu project and will start the work. "They (TN) have been opposing us since the beginning but we have got our rights. I request them not to disturb us."

He also assured Tamil Nadu that the implementation of the proposed project will not create any problem to them. "I have written to them (TN CM) about the matter, but they are not letting us (implement the project)."

"There is no need to have confusion. I want to assure our state that we will cent percent implement the Mekedatu project," he added.

The ₹9,000-crore Mekedatu balancing reservoir and drinking water project across the Cauvery river in Ramanagara district aims at utilising 4.75 TMC of water for drinking purposes in Bengaluru and neighbouring areas besides generating 400 MW power.

