You paid for extra legroom. Do you get anything else?4 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 06:13 PM IST
Economy Plus, Comfort+, Main Cabin Extra and other premium coach seating sections sound the same—but not all of them offer extra benefits
Economy Plus, Comfort+, Main Cabin Extra and other premium coach seating sections sound the same—but not all of them offer extra benefits
Many of us wonder whether we should splurge on one of those cushier economy seats near the front of the plane or in the exit row when we fly. The extra legroom will be the envy of passengers heading back to their ordinary coach seats.