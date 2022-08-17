You paid for extra legroom. Do you get anything else?
Economy Plus, Comfort+, Main Cabin Extra and other premium coach seating sections sound the same—but not all of them offer extra benefits
Economy Plus, Comfort+, Main Cabin Extra and other premium coach seating sections sound the same—but not all of them offer extra benefits
Many of us wonder whether we should splurge on one of those cushier economy seats near the front of the plane or in the exit row when we fly. The extra legroom will be the envy of passengers heading back to their ordinary coach seats.
Many of us wonder whether we should splurge on one of those cushier economy seats near the front of the plane or in the exit row when we fly. The extra legroom will be the envy of passengers heading back to their ordinary coach seats.
But what does the seat fee buy beyond that seat?
But what does the seat fee buy beyond that seat?
The answer varies widely by airline. On some you get free alcoholic beverages, dedicated overhead bin space and boarding ahead of other economy passengers. On others, you get nothing beyond that breathing room for your knees.
Airlines have become masterful at carving up the formerly one-size-fits-all cabin behind first class. This has given us planes featuring an ever-expanding number of economy seats with more legroom and other potential perks. Budget airlines Spirit, Frontier and Allegiant even have them, as do newcomers Breeze Airways and Avelo Airlines.
The extra-legroom seats, with names like Economy Plus (from United), Comfort+ (Delta) and Main Cabin Extra (American), have been selling like gangbusters as travel has taken off again, airlines say. Alaska Airlines says the percentage of its extra-legroom seats filled with paying passengers is up 10 percentage points over 2019. And JetBlue says ancillary revenue, which includes fees for its extra-legroom seats, climbed 65% in the second quarter versus the same period in 2019.
The premium seats aren’t to be confused with “preferred" seats, which are standard seats airlines charge a fee to reserve because they are deemed to be in desirable sections of the plane.
Delta Air Lines vice president of brand experience Mauricio Parise calls Comfort+ seats, launched in their current form in 2015, “attainable aspirations."
“Ultimately this is an opportunity to give chances for customers with disposable income and seeking a better experience to offer that to them without going all the way to first class," Mr. Parise says.
Not all passengers pay to sit in the plusher economy seats. Airlines allow free access to elite frequent fliers and some corporate customers. At Delta, nearly half of the passengers sitting in Comfort+ sit there for free, Mr. Parise says.
Delta’s Comfort+ seats come with free alcoholic beverages on most flights, dedicated overhead bin space and priority boarding. The airline is even testing out footrests in Comfort+ on some planes.
By contrast, I was surprised my Economy Plus seat on a United Airlines flight from Phoenix to Newark, N.J., in May didn’t come with free alcoholic beverages or earlier boarding. United has five boarding groups, and I was in group four. I was in the same group on my return flight, which wasn’t in Economy Plus. The only perk included with seat 20C was extra legroom. This upgrade cost an extra $129 one way. (A United spokeswoman says alcohol was included on transcontinental flights in economy plus before the pandemic but hasn’t resumed.)
So I created the first Carry On guide to airlines’ extra-legroom seats to help you decipher those dizzying seat maps and get the most value for any seat fees. Pro tip: In some cases the price difference between preferred seats and extra-legroom seats is minimal enough to justify spending the extra dollars for extra legroom.
Prices are dynamic and vary widely depending on airline, route, date, time of purchase and other factors. Mr. Parise of Delta says the premium seats sell out most often on international flights. The amount of extra legroom varies by airline and aircraft, as does the number of extra-legroom seats available on each flight. United says it averages 44 Economy Plus seats per departure, 50% more than some competitors.
I priced extra-legroom seats on every airline for a hypothetical Friday-Sunday trip in mid-September on nonstop flights between 2½ and 3½ hours, except in the case of Hawaiian, whose flights are longer.
JetBlue came in at the low end with fees of $22 to $25 each way for a New York to Charleston, S.C., flight. American Airlines wanted $35 to $37 for Main Cabin Extra seats on a Friday flight from Dallas to Chicago but the same seats on the return flight jumped to $64 to $87. Passengers can buy the extra legroom for one or both legs on most airlines.
Delta, which sells Comfort+ as a type of ticket, not a seat upgrade, was charging an extra $210 round trip for extra legroom between Atlanta and New York LaGuardia. The price tag to sit in United’s Economy Plus seats from Denver to San Francisco ranged from $76 to $106 on the outbound and $72 to $94 on the return.
Here’s the bottom line: Travelers should educate themselves on each flight’s perks and the relative costs of seats at the front of coach.