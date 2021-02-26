'You posed challenge to BJP': Kejriwal to newly-elected AAP corporators in Surat

After Aam Aadmi Party's impressive gains in the Gujarat civic body polls, party convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday reached Surat for a thanks-giving roadshow and interacted with the newly-elected corporators.

Congratulating the AAP workers, Kejriwal said: "Why has BJP been governing here for the last 25 years? It's not as if they are doing great. There are a lot of issues. Different parties come to power in states across the country but only one party is governing here."

He said that the Bharatiya Janata Party's long rein in the state is due to their "control on other parties".

"There is no one to tell them anything. They are doing whatever they want. For the first time, when there came someone to look the BJP in the eye, which is you all, people gave you respect," said Kejriwal.

The party leader further said that the big parties -- BJP and Congress -- have been left "perturbed" after the civic body polls.

"I have been listening to statements of BJP and Congress, over the past few days after the results. They are perturbed, a little scared. We have to understand that they are not scared of you or AAP. They are scared of people who voted for you," Kejriwal told the corporators.

'AAP breached the citadel'

After bagging 27 seats in the civic body polls, Kejriwal had thanked the people of Gujarat earlier this week and said that they have "rejected the centuries-old politics of Congress and chosen the Aam Aadmi Party as the main opposition party, which proves that they want politics of development and work in the state".

"The AAP has breached BJP's citadel in Surat after it bagged 27 seats in the municipal corporation. I would like to thank the people of Gujarat from the bottom of my heart. The people of Surat have handed over the responsibility to the Aam Aadmi Party as the main opposition party and rejected the 125-year old Congress," he said.

"I want to assure you, that every volunteer of ours will fulfil each of his responsibility with full honesty and dedication. Gujarat has introduced a phase of new politics, which is politics of honesty, politics of work, politics of improved schools and hospitals, and politics of 24x7 free electricity," he added.

Municipal by-elections in Delhi

Citing the example of Gujarat polls, Kejriwal said on Thursday that AAP is the only party that is challenging the BJP in the country.

He was speaking at a roadshow in Seelampur ahead of the municipal by-elections here on Sunday.

The by-poll on five municipal wards in Delhi is being contested by the AAP, the BJP and the Congress.

Seeking vote for his party candidate, Kejriwal said the Congress is drawing a "zero and it's useless to vote for it."

