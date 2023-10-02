“I don’t run the government. I run a family. You all are my family. You will not find such a brother. You will miss me when I am gone, " said an emotional Shivraj Singh Chouhan amid speculations of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sidelining him in the upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

While addressing a gathering at Ladkui in Sehore's Budhni, Shivraj Singh Chouhan opened his heart and said that he had always kept politics next to worshipping God.

“I changed the definition of politics in Madhya Pradesh. Our poor brothers and sisters, farmer brothers and sisters, you have seen the rule of Congress for years. Tell me, was there ever such concern for the public? What used to happen...? I don’t run the government. I run a family. You all are my family," Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

“If my flesh and bones are useful to you (the public) and children, then my life will be successful," he said during his address.

Notably, in his multiple addresses, Shivraj Singh Chouhan was spotted claiming to treat his government as ‘family’. On a number of occasions in his recent speeches, Shivraj Singh Chouhan also turned emotional.

Till now, the BJP hasn't announced current MP CM, Shivraj Singh Chouhan's name in any of the candidate lists in the state assembly elections. The delay has raised eyebrows among political experts and made them question Shivraj Singh's position in the elections.

In response to reports claiming his seclusion in the party, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that all senior leaders in the BJP will contest the Assembly election. “This has ensured BJP's big victory. All our senior leaders will contest...," he said.

However, the BJP has denied any reports of sidelining Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Till now, the party has announced some big names for Madhya Pradesh Assembly election such as Kailash Vijayvargiya, and others. The schedule of MP Assembly election, likely in December 2023, has not yet been announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

