'You'll miss me when I am gone', says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Is BJP losing confidence in him?
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan denies reports of BJP sidelining him, says he treats government as his family.
“I don’t run the government. I run a family. You all are my family. You will not find such a brother. You will miss me when I am gone, " said an emotional Shivraj Singh Chouhan amid speculations of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sidelining him in the upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.