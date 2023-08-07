‘Your divisive politics…’: Mallikarjun Kharge fires back at PM Modi over 'Quit India' comment2 min read 07 Aug 2023, 07:05 AM IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has hit back at PM Narendra Modi's 'Quit India' remark, accuses him of divisive politics and failure to address critical issues.
A fiery exchange of words erupted in the political arena as Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent 'Quit India' remark aimed at the Opposition.
