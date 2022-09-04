Your flight is canceled. See what each airline is supposed to offer you
The Transportation Department’s new dashboard shows what amenities major carriers will provide in the event of a delay or cancellation
Was your flight delayed or canceled? The government wants to make it easier to see what you’re owed.
The Transportation Department launched a dashboard Thursday that shows what amenities and services an airline will provide to passengers if there is a delay or cancellation within an airline’s control, such as a staffing or mechanical issue.
Among the amenities included on the DOT’s chart are whether an airline will rebook flights free of charge, offer meals or hotel accommodations, or provide ground transportation to and from hotels.
Airlines have been under growing pressure from regulators to improve their operations after a sometimes chaotic spring and summer. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has described this summer’s disruptions as unacceptable and has said he is contemplating further regulations.
Mr. Buttigieg sent letters last month to 10 of the largest U.S. airlines informing them about the dashboard. Mr. Buttigieg told the airlines that the dashboard would pull information from each company’s customer service plans that are published on their websites, giving fliers an easy way to see what amenities they should receive if they experience a cancellation or delay.
Mr. Buttigieg urged the airlines to update those plans before the release of the dashboard, and offer, at a minimum, free meals for delays three hours or more and free hotel rooms for those who need to wait overnight in an airport.
Airlines that don’t offer what they promise passengers may have to pay civil penalties, the Transportation Department said.
Many of the airlines said they already offered passengers the services listed on the Transportation Department’s dashboard.
Allegiant Travel Co., the airline that fared the worst on the department’s dashboard, said the chart “doesn’t accurately portray all that Allegiant does for its customers in the event of cancellations and schedule changes." The company said it would update its customer service plan next week.
Spirit Airlines Inc. said that because it is a low-cost airline it can’t enter agreements with the larger airlines, which limits its ability to rebook tickets on other airlines for passengers. But the carrier said it does do so when needed, even though that isn’t reflected in the dashboard.
The dashboard says Spirit doesn’t offer ground transportation for passengers to hotels. But the company said it works with hotels that offer airport shuttle services, and that it gives passengers ride-sharing codes to cover transportation costs.
The Transportation Department said Friday that if an airline updates its customer service plan, it will review the changes and adjust the dashboard accordingly.
