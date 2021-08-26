Your garage may hold the keys to a new rental opportunity

Although easy to build, ADUs, including that in-law apartment some people put above their garages, must comply with all local zoning requirements and all necessary permits must be obtained. Failure to do so may create an illegal rental. “In some jurisdictions, the consequences of that may be that the tenant must be evicted," said Ben Metcalf, managing director of the Terner Center for Housing Innovation at the University of California, Berkeley. It may, he said, also prevent the home from being legally sold.