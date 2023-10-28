Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra for criticising the achievements of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut asked why did BJP government bestow the politician with the Padma Vibhushan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Pawar Saheb was Agriculture Minister for 10 years. He was not just an Agriculture Minister; he was an expert. He is known for the agricultural revolution. Pawar has achieved this position on his own. Creating a PM care fund is not a big task, Sharad Pawar has helped people through his NGO," Raut told ANI news agency.

This week Prime Minister Modi targeted Pawar by saying some people from Maharashtra only did politics in the name of farmers who had to depend on middlemen to get money from the sale of their produce.

Pawar, the founder of the NCP party, handled the agriculture portfolio during the UPA government.

“Those doing politics of vote in the name of farmers have made you yearn for every drop of water. Some people in Maharashtra only did politics in the name of farmers. A senior leader of Maharashtra served as the country's agriculture minister. I personally respect him, but what has he done for farmers?" Modi said, without naming Pawar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following the PM's statement, Raut said Modi came to Maharashtra and diverted people's attention from key issues.

"Modi came to Maharashtra but did not speak on the suicide of farmers, did not speak about the issue of Maratha reservation and the fast of Manoj Jarange Patil because he aimed to defame the leader of the state". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further, he targeted Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and said that he should have left the stage when the PM was speaking on Sharad Pawar.

"It doesn't suit you as the PM of the country. Till yesterday you were praising Sharad Pawar, today you are counting his shortcomings, does PM Modi suffer from amnesia? Ajit Pawar should have left the stage when Modi ji was speaking wrong about Pawar Saheb. Today PM Modi is criticizing Sharad Pawar for coming to Maharashtra. Tomorrow he will insult Balasaheb Thackeray also. Modi and BJP only know how to use people. They did not respect Atal, Advani," Sanjay Raut said.

Ajit Pawar is among the rebel MLAs of the NCP Party. He recently broke ties with Uncle Sharad and showed support for the ruling BJP-Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, former state minister Anil Deshmukh also said that Ajit Pawar should have left the dais when PM Modi was criticising Sharad.

“Ajit Dada should have left the dais (in protest) or given proper information to PM Modi so that he could correct his statement (against Sharad Pawar)," said Deshmukh.

The NCP leader said PM Modi has in the past praised Sharad Pawar for his contribution to the farming community. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Deshmukh alleged that Modi has now changed his stand ahead of the elections and demanded that the PM correct his statement about Sharad Pawar.

