Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for her son Rahul Gandhi's recent comments calling on America and Europe to intervene ‘to restore democracy in India’.

According to the news agency ANI, RS Prasad, said, "We ask Congress president Mr Kharge if you feel that you are an elected president of Congress, do you support this irresponsible and shameful comment of Rahul Gandhi that ‘America and Europe must intervene in India to restore democracy'? If you don't support Rahul Gandhi's statement, then disown it."

Prasad further added, "Sonia Gandhi Ji, BJP will like to urge you to make your stand very clear - where do you stand in the face of this utterly irresponsible statement of your son asking for interference by America & Europe to restore democracy in India?"

Earlier on Friday, RS Prasad said that the remarks of Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge University are condemnable in nature, and, "it has become the Congress leader's 'habit' to insult India in foreign countries."

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha Privilege Committee is scheduled to hold a hearing on March 10th to consider the BJP’s request for a privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi.

The motion alleges that Rahul Gandhi made a statement during a discussion on the President's Address that was "misleading, derogatory, unparliamentary and incriminatory."

Prasad's comments appear to be in response to Rahul Gandhi's recent lecture at Cambridge University where he made accusations about the Indian government attacking the foundations of democracy and using the Pegasus spyware to monitor his phone.

Several BJP leaders criticised the Congress party for Rahul Gandhi's comments.

Vivek Thakur, a BJP MP, criticised Rahul Gandhi for his speech at Cambridge University and alleged that he is an ‘agenda carrier’ of another country. BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla noted that Rahul Gandhi has gone beyond acceptable boundaries in his hatred for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.