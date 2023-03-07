'Irresponsible statement of your son': RS Prasad calls out Sonia Gandhi after Rahul 'seeks foreign intervention'2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 04:09 PM IST
- RS Prasad noted that the remarks of Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge University are condemnable in nature.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for her son Rahul Gandhi's recent comments calling on America and Europe to intervene ‘to restore democracy in India’.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×