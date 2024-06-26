‘Your sweet smile keeps the entire House happy,’ says PM Modi to Om Birla on being re-elected as Lok Sabha Speaker
BJP MP Om Birla, the NDA candidate, won the election against INDIA bloc's K Suresh. Congress MP Suresh filed his nomination yesterday after the ruling party and Opposition failed to reach a consensus. Birla is only Lok Sabha speaker after Balram Jakhar in 1985 to get two full terms.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that Om Birla’s experience of being a Speaker in the previous term would help him guide the country further in his second consecutive term. Birla, the Bharatiya Janata Party (MP) from Kota, Rajasthan, was elected as Speaker of 18th Lok Sabha earlier in the day.