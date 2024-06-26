Your sweet smile keeps the House happy: PM Modi to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that Om Birla’s experience of being a Speaker in the previous term would help him guide the country further in his second consecutive term. Birla, the Bharatiya Janata Party (MP) from Kota, Rajasthan, was elected as Speaker of 18th Lok Sabha earlier in the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Birla, the NDA candidate, won the election against INDIA bloc's K Suresh through a voice vote. Suresh, who filed his nomination after the ruling party and Opposition failed to reach a consensus.

“Your sweet smile keeps the entire House happy," PM Modi said while congratulating Birla. It is a matter of honour that you have been elected to this chair for second time, PM Modi on Birla's re- election.

Om Birla is only Lok Sabha speaker after Balram Jakhar in 1985 to get two full terms.

“I want to congratulate you on behalf of the House. It is a huge responsibility for you to sit on this post for the second time during the Amrit Kaal. With your experience, we hope that you will guide us for the next 5 years. Becoming the Speaker for the second time is a record in itself," Modi said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, PM Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi escorted Birla to the Speaker’s chair.

The Prime Minister also said that the works that didn't happen during 70 years of independence, were made possible by the House under Birla's chairmanship in the previous term. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Several milestones come in the long journey of democracy. Key bills were passed under your leadership. A few occasions are such when we receive the opportunity to establish milestones. I am very confident that the country will be proud of the achievements of the 17th Lok Sabha," PM Modi said.

