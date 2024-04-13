Unidentified youths on Saturday halted the car of West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in his Lok Sabha constituency, Baharampur, shouting "go back" slogans. Chowdhury, running for re-election, blamed the Trinamool Congress, alleging this practice began during last year's civic polls.

Following the incident, Chowdhury told reporters, "This is nothing but a ploy to stop me. The local TMC is behind this. They want people not to work for the Congress party. This is the same thing they had done during the civic polls last year."

He further claimed the youths who stopped his vehicle while he was returning home were completely ‘drunk’

"They were yelling: Go back, go back!! I stopped and asked them what their complaints were. Initially, only one person was there, but then several others joined him. I realised that it was organised by the TMC. But they would not be able to stop me in this way," he said.

Chowdhury said he informed the district superintendent of police on the matter and sought his intervention.

Meanwhile, TMC released a video that shows Chowdhury slapping a youth. It further stated, sheer display of hooliganism by Adhir R Chowdhury.

Your thuggery in Baharampur won't go unnoticed. Your fear of losing elections is pretty evident from your actions. But using muscle power to intimidate our workers won't help you in anyway!

The TMC has fielded former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan against Chowdhury who has been winning the Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency since 1999.

Polls will take place in Baharampur on May 13.

