'Your thuggery…': TMC shares video showing Adhir Chowdhury slapping youth; Cong leader says ‘ploy to stop me’
Adhir Chowdhury claimed that a group of ‘drunken’ youths came in front of this vehicle when he was returning home after campaigning in the afternoon
Unidentified youths on Saturday halted the car of West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in his Lok Sabha constituency, Baharampur, shouting "go back" slogans. Chowdhury, running for re-election, blamed the Trinamool Congress, alleging this practice began during last year's civic polls.