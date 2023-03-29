YouTube Looking Into Gandhi’s Claim Political Videos in India Suppressed3 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 05:46 PM IST
CEO Neal Mohan responded to an email detailing allegations about treatment of videos criticizing India’s government and billionaire Gautam Adani
YouTube’s chief executive said in an email that the company is looking into a claim by Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi that the Alphabet Inc. unit is suppressing his videos criticizing India’s ruling party and a billionaire who controls a conglomerate accused of wide-ranging fraud.
